Hot Dog Deals & Freebies for National Hot Dog Day!

It seems like there’s a National “fill in the blank” holiday everyday but we’re not complaining, especially when it comes to food and drink holidays.

Today we’re honoring an American classic, the hot dog.

July 19th is officially been dubbed National Hot Dog Day, which means freebies and deals coming your way.

Nathan’s Hot Dogs – – Grab a FREE #hotdog every Wednesday in July! 🌭😋🍟

Happy #nationalhotdogday 🌭 join #AmericasDog for #hotdogsforheroes — grab a FREE #hotdog every Wednesday in July! 🌭😋🍟 A post shared by The J Show (@jshowchicago) on Jul 19, 2017 at 6:47am PDT

Burger King – All of July, BK is offering classic grilled hot dogs for 79 cents.

Fact: Classic Grilled Dogs taste better when they’re just 79¢ . pic.twitter.com/kDP1R4FkVo — Burger King (@BurgerKing) July 16, 2017

Vienna Beef – Get free shipping site wide.

Portillos – Score a Chicago dog for $1 with purchase of an entree.

Sonic Drive In – $1 All American Dogs or Chili Cheese Coneys.

American’s Dog & Burger – One day of hot dogs isn’t enough for this eatery, they’re celebrating hot dog month. Get $1 Chicago hot dogs + first responders, military and medical professionals can score free ones.

Heinz – Since Chicagoans don’t eat ketchup on hot dogs, the company created a “Chicago Dog Sauce,” which is really just ketchup with a different label. Get the sauce for a limited time for $5 + shipping at chicagodogsauce.com.