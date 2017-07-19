Lays Debuts 3 New Outlandish Potato Chip Flavors

Lay’s has quite the reputation for coming up with some of the most ridiculous chip flavors.

Most of these flavors come from user-submoitted recommendations as part of their “Do Us a Flavor” contest.

Past finalists included flavors like biscuits and gravy and wasabi ginger.

This years seems a bit tame by comparison and by tame I mean, I’ll definitely give them a try because they don’t sound gross.

The first flavor addition is “Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese.” It’s garlicky flavor tastes just like you’re eating a breakfast food.

Since it’s Kettle Cooked, you could probably even pair it with some dipping sauce.

Second in line is the Fried Green Tomato. The wavy chips has a peppery kick to it that brings you back to your Southern roots.

And if you’re feeling bold, we present to you taco in a bag.

The third flavor, Crispy Taco, tastes like the Taco Bell version of potato chips.

The three flavors will be available to purchase on Monday, July 24.

Buy all three, try them and vote online before the Oct. 8 deadline right HERE!

You can also vote on Twitter and Instagram using #SweepstakesEntry and #VoteEverythingBagel, #VoteFriedGreenTomato, or #VoteCrispyTaco.

Remember, the fate of which flavor appears in our grocery stores depends on you!