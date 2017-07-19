Lay’s Releases Three New Potato Chip Flavors

Lay’s is notoriously known to release crazy flavors, but this might be the craziest yet! After taking votes the company has narrowed it down to three finalists, *drumroll* Everything Bagel With Cream Cheese, Fried Green Tomato, and Crispy Taco!

So what can you expect from these flavors?

Crispy Taco gives you a taste of an actual taco. With a hint of tomato, cheese, ground beef, and lettuce. You’re basically eating an actual taco, in chip form.

Everything Bagel With Cream Cheese bursts with a salty yet garlic flavor of the breakfast treat. There is no actual bagel taste but since it’s kettle cooked it will definitely be great for party snacks.

Last but not least, Fried Green Tomato. This might be the most interesting of the bunch. It’s been said to be peppery and tangy and since it has a wavy texture it will be perfect for one of Lay’s famous dips.

All three flavors are now available for purchase. Let me know which one is your favorite!