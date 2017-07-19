Sookie and Michel Have a “Gilmore Girls” Reunion in Greece

From the Dragonfly Inn to the islands of Greece – where Sookie leads, Michel will follow.
Gilmore Girls actors Melissa McCarthy and Yanic Truesdale are so in sync, they booked a vacation at the same place, at the same time.
Truesdale posted a photo of the coincidental run in with McCarthy writing “I love when this happens.”
Even Lauren Graham got in on the fun. She wasn’t there in person but Truesdale did bring her book, Talking as Fast as I Can, to read on the beach.
“Catching up on my reading in Greece. At last a vacation!” he wrote. “Proud of my friend Lauren for her funny and entertaining new book! #talentedactress #friendship#bestvacations.”