Sookie and Michel Have a “Gilmore Girls” Reunion in Greece

From the Dragonfly Inn to the islands of Greece – where Sookie leads, Michel will follow.

Gilmore Girls actors Melissa McCarthy and Yanic Truesdale are so in sync, they booked a vacation at the same place, at the same time.

Truesdale posted a photo of the coincidental run in with McCarthy writing “I love when this happens.”

I love when this happens! By coincidence, we both booked @melissamccarthy a vacation at the same time in Greece! #magicaltiming #bestvacations A post shared by Yanic Truesdale (@yanic_truesdale) on Jul 18, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

Even Lauren Graham got in on the fun. She wasn’t there in person but Truesdale did bring her book, Talking as Fast as I Can, to read on the beach.

“Catching up on my reading in Greece. At last a vacation!” he wrote. “Proud of my friend Lauren for her funny and entertaining new book! #talentedactress #friendship#bestvacations.”