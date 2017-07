Ever put on a pair of jeans or a jacket that you haven’t worn in awhile?

You put your hand in your pocket and find some money in those clothes?

Or maybe you clean out a bag and find a long lost piece of fruit at the bottom that you weren’t expecting?

Stylz and Roman told the stories of their unexpected fines (For Stylz it was cash…yeah! For Roman…a piece of rotting fruit! Yuck!)

But wait till you hear what the callers to the show found!