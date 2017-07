Enter for your chance to win tickets to see Reckless Kelly at Joe’s Bar on September 23rd!

Reckless Kelly is an Americana/Texas country band based in Austin, Texas. They have had success over the years with hit albums such as Sunset Motel and Long Night Moon.

The contest beings on Wednesday 7/19 and ends Friday 8/11 at 10am. Ten (10) total winners will be selected from all eligible entries on 8/11 at approximately 10am. Approximate retail value is $30.