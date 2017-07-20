BREAKING: Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington Commits Suicide

TMZ just reported that Chester Bennington of Linkin Park has committed suicide by hanging in a Palos Verdes Estates, CA home … he was found just after 9am this morning.

Bennington made it known earlier in his life that he struggled with substance abuse for years.

First Chris Cornell and now Chester Bennington, lives gone waaaaaaaaay too soon.

My personal belief: if you think the world is better off without you, you are SOOOOO wrong.

If you / someone you know is in crisis & needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline right now at 1.800.273.8255 !!

