BREAKING: Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington Commits Suicide

July 20, 2017 2:08 PM By Drew Walker ::: #OnTheJob
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 19: Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs during CBS RADIO's two-night "SPF" concert at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on May 19, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The band's performance coincided with their highly anticipated seventh studio album release, "One More Light." (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc. )

TMZ just reported that Chester Bennington of Linkin Park has committed suicide by hanging in a Palos Verdes Estates, CA home … he was found just after 9am this morning.

Bennington made it known earlier in his life that he struggled with substance abuse for years.

First Chris Cornell and now Chester Bennington, lives gone waaaaaaaaay too soon.

My personal belief: if you think the world is better off without you, you are SOOOOO wrong.

If you / someone you know is in crisis & needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline right now at 1.800.273.8255 !!

You can read the full TMZ story here (click).

