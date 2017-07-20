Luke Bryan Meets, Dedicates Song to 9-Year-Old Fan Battling Cancer

Luke Bryan made a 9-year-old girls dreams come true!

Addi Keegan is a huge Luke Bryan fan but due to a decline in her health caused by a vicious tumor, she was unable to attend his Cleveland concert.

Non-profit A Special Wish came up with an alternative solution to have a local band play his songs in a backyard for her.

Thankfully hours before the show Addi felt strong enough to attend and scored a backstage meeting with her idol.

Bryan promised to play Addi her favorite song “Play It Again” later that night and told her how excited he was to meet her.

“You better be paying attention,” Bryan said, kneeling beside her. “I’m so glad you got to come out!”

After the meet and greet, Addi and her family watched the show from a private press box.

Sure enough, Bryan kept his promise and dedicated “Play It Again” to Addi.

The moment was captured and posted on the non-profit’s FB page.

“Thank you to Luke Bryan for spending time with Addi last night before your show and for giving her a quick shout out before you sang her favorite song. She got to watch and sing along to her favorites in her own private press box,” they wrote.

We’re so glad Addi was able to meet her idol and enjoy a fun night away from the hospital.