Maren Morris Debuts Summer Hair, Explains Touring Workout Routine

By Robyn Collins

Country singer Maren Morris has a strategy for staying healthy and looking hot during the remainder of the Sam Hunt’s 15 in a 30 Tour.

The singer explained to Sounds Like Nashville that on the road this time there is a girl bus and a boy bus, “so I think we’re going to deck out the girl bus and we’ll have our workout routines every day or try as we may (laughs). We’ll really attempt it but I think it being my second full on tour, seeing the same people every day, it’s good to have some sort of routines so you don’t go stir crazy.”

Related: Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd Engaged: See the Ring

“I try to eat healthy, it’s hard especially when there’s really good catering, it’s like, ‘Oh god, this is open for the next 10 hours.’ But I’m a caffeine fiend, so I always am just getting coffee in catering and walking around, and I’ll have my dog out.”

The 15 in a 30 Tour with Sam Hunt and Chris Janson runs throughout the entirety of the summer.

The bride-to-be (she’s engaged to country singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd) is sporting new locks, harking back to the movie Steel Magnolias as she posts, “my colors are blush and bashful.”