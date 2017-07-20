The Blackhawks’ Ryan Hartman Talks About Being A Hometown Boy, The Blackhawks Convention & More

Chicago Blackhawks winger Ryan Hartman grew up in West Dundee, so he says he’s living out a dream by playing for his hometown team!

Hartman even learned how to skate at nearby Santa’s Village!

Imagine going from watching a team…..to playing for them!

Stylz and Roman also find out what’s going to be happening at the Chicago Blackhawks convention this weekend at the Hilton Chicago (720 S. Michigan Ave, Chicago).

There will be player meet and greets, Q and A’s, games and a whole bunch more stuff!

You can find out more info about that event as well as buy passes right here.

Finally, Stylz and Roman pressed Ryan to predict if the Blackhawks will take home the Stanley Cup this year.

You can hear #38’s answer in the audio below!