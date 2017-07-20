Tim McGraw Sends Prayers to Senator John McCain

By Abby Hassler

Tim McGraw took to social media to share his prayers and best wishes for Senator John McCain on Thursday afternoon (July 20), referring to the veteran politician as a “real good man.”

McGraw shared an old black-and-white photo of the U.S. Navy veteran and war hero in his old uniform, captioning the photo, “real good man and A REAL HERO…… Prayers from the McGraw family, @senjohnmccain.”

McCain underwent surgery to remove a blood clot last Friday (July 14), but the routine procedure turned serious when the Mayo Clinic Hospital announced the tests revealed a cancerous brain tumor, according to CNN.

