So how much do you normally tip?

Usually 20% right?

Not Donnie Wahlberg from the New Kids on The Block!

He ate a Waffle House and left a $2000 tip on an $83 bill!

Some people are good tippers, some are bad!

Stylz and Roman talk to service industry people about tips…..and even reveal which one of them “beat the system” to get better tips when they worked at a restaurant!