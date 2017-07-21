Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Cubs’ Voice Ron Coomer Plays!

If you ever listen to Cubs games on US99’s sister station 670 The Score, you’ve heard Ron Coomer broadcast games with Pat Hughes!

Since Stylz and Roman were broadcasting live from Wrigley Field this morning, they decided to get Ron Coomer on to challenge Roman inside his College of Country Knowledge!

(BTW-You’ll also get to hear Coomer’s insight on this weekend’s Cubs/Cardinals series!)

But you don’t have to be a celeb to compete though! Drop Stylz and Roman an email at Mornings@US99.com.

What Chicago Cubs player has Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” as his walk up song? Florida Georgia Line is playing Wrigley Field on August 12th. What professional sports team plays in the Friendly Confines? Speaking of concerts, the Zac Brown Band will also be at Wrigley Field on August 26th. What is the address of Wrigley Field? This Chicago Cubs pitcher says he loves country music and is a big fan of US99. His jersey number is 34. Who is he? What year did Ron Coomer make the All Star Team?