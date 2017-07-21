Thomas Rhett Gifts Us With New Single “Unforgettable”

Thomas Rhett just made the day better by announcing his brand new single, “Unforgettable.”

Rhett teased a clip of the song on Instagram and it sounds like your new summer obsession.

"Unforgettable" single ✌🏼7.28.17 A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Jul 21, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

Rhett described it as a song about “reminding the girl that you’re with today, ‘Hey, I remember every single detail of the night we met.”

Summer lovin’ at its finest!

“I think it’s something girls will find sweet and attractive about someone they like. It’s one of [my wife] Lauren’s favorite songs on the record … which definitely makes me feel better about it,” he added.

Seriously, these two are way too cute for this world.

The single drops July 28th!