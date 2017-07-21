TOPIC: Do You Put Ketchup On A Hot Dog? (Roman Does!)

Heinz is trying to get around Chicago’s no ketchup on a hot dog rule by renaming ketchup as “Hot Dog Sauce.”

Jay Niice from The J Show on B96 crashed Stylz and Roman’s show to talk about just that this morning!

Jay’s originally from New York and it’s not illegal there to put ketchup there!

But two amazing admissions came out of their conversation!

First, Roman admitted that he actually likes to put ketchup on his hot dogs!

Secondly, Jay, who was born in New York, admitted that he likes Chicago dogs better than the ones from his hometown!