TOPIC: Do You Put Ketchup On A Hot Dog? (Roman Does!)

July 21, 2017 10:58 AM
Filed Under: Gene and Judes, Heinz, Hot Dog Sauce, J-Niice, Ketchup, New York, Pickles, Portillos, relish, Wrigley Field
(Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Heinz is trying to get around Chicago’s no ketchup on a hot dog rule by renaming ketchup as “Hot Dog Sauce.”

Jay Niice from The J Show on B96 crashed Stylz and Roman’s show to talk about just that this morning!

Jay’s originally from New York and it’s not illegal there to put ketchup there!

But two amazing admissions came out of their conversation!

First, Roman admitted that he actually likes to put ketchup on his hot dogs!

Secondly, Jay, who was born in New York, admitted that he likes Chicago dogs better than the ones from his hometown!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live