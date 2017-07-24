Drink Up With These Delicious National Tequila Day Deals

It may be a Monday but National Tequila Day is your excuse to get your drink on like it’s Friday night.

Warning: your body will probably hate you Tuesday morning but it’ll be worth it considering all the incredible tequila-based deals being offered up by restaurants. Seriously, who can pass up on $2 margaritas and tequila shots?

In terms of faux holidays, this one is definitely at the top of our list.

1. On the Border (multiple locations) – House margaritas and tequila shots are $2.

2. Tuman’s Tap & Grill (2159 W. Chicago Ave.) – The Ukrainian Village bar will be adding a Mango Margarita to their menu for National Tequila Day for just $9. Get one during reg business hours (4pm to midnight!)

3. The Dark Horse (3443 N Sheffield Ave) – They’ll be serving up a $9 El Jimador Margarita between 11am and 2am!

4. Chili’s (multiple locations) – For one day only, you can get a $5 TOPPED margarita at Chili’s. Choose from El Royale topped with a Chambord® floater, El Grande topped with a Grand Marnier® floater or El Jefe topped with an 1800® Reposado floater.

5. Chevy’s Fresh Mex (1180 Plaza Dr, Schaumburg) – $7 Patrón Silver margaritas or tequila shots from Thursday through Monday

6. Mercadito Chicago (108 W Kinzie St) – Raise a glass with a pecial prix fixe menu which costs $35 per person and includes includes a trio of guacamole, two dishes of ceviches or botanas, four tacos, one side dish and a dessert of your choice. Did we mention you also get a specialty Mercadito tequila cocktail of your choice?

7. Joy District (112 W. Hubbard Street.) – Score a handful of tequila specials like Frozen DeLeon Tequila Margarita ($14), Don Julio Tequila 1942 ($5), or an eye-popping 94-ounce (yes, you read that correctly) Mega Paloma featuring Casamigos Blanco Tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice, and Owen’s Paloma ($70).

8. High Noon Saloon (1560 N. Milwaukee Avenue) – Forget the margaritas, drink tequila straight here with Hornitos Reposado Tequila shots for three bucks a pop.

9. Flaco’s Tacos (multiple locations) – Margaritas for $3 only, which is definitely a steal.