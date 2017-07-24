Get Free Hot Dogs in Chicago This Week

Chicago runs on hot dogs?

It seems like it.

Gulden’s, a mustard brand, heard about the Chicago Dog Sauce, which was Heinz’s attempt at tricking Chicagona’s into putting the condiment on their Chicago-style hot dog. How rude!

They decided to make it up to the city by giving out free hot dogs from Mon-Thurs with absolutely no ketchup.

Here’s when you can get free dogs and where:

– Monday: Wiener’s Circle, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

– Tuesday: Chicago Dog House, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

– Wednesday: America’s Dog, 4 to 7 p.m.

– Thursday: Chubby Wieners, 4 to 7 p.m.​​

