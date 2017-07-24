Get Free Hot Dogs in Chicago This Week

July 24, 2017 2:37 PM
Filed Under: Hot Dogs
Credit: Gulden's FB

Chicago runs on hot dogs?

It seems like it.

Gulden’s, a mustard brand, heard about the Chicago Dog Sauce, which was Heinz’s attempt at tricking Chicagona’s into putting the condiment on their Chicago-style hot dog. How rude!

They decided to make it up to the city by giving out free hot dogs from Mon-Thurs with absolutely no ketchup.

Here’s when you can get free dogs and where:

 

– Monday: Wiener’s Circle, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
– Tuesday: Chicago Dog House, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
– Wednesday: America’s Dog, 4 to 7 p.m.
– Thursday: Chubby Wieners, 4 to 7 p.m.​​

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live