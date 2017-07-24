Harry Styles Reveals He’d Love to Collab with Chris Stapleton

July 24, 2017 2:24 PM
Filed Under: Chris Stapleton, Harry Styles
Harry Styles is hoping to pull a Justin Timberlake and collaborate with Chris Stapleton.

The former One Direction-crooner-turned-soulful-rock-star revealed that it would be his dream collaboration.

“I would say, I’m a massive fan of Chris Stapleton. Big fan. So I think I’d have to say him,” he revealed. “Yeah, I love him and his voice, his…everything.”

Country isn’t exactly Styles’ style since going solo – he traded his pop roots for something a bit more edgy but with tracks like “Sweet Creature,” we can definitely see him pulling it off.

Harry isn’t set on changing genres just yet but who knows what’ll happen when he gets that call from Stapleton.

Here’s hoping for a duet that will blow our minds.

Until then, re-live Stapleton’s collab with Justin Timberlake:

