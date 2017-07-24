Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Lynn From Bartlett

Lynn had only been up for a half an hour when she decided to call in and play Roman in the College of Country Knowledge!

Did it help or hurt her?

Roman also is coming off losing to Cubs broadcaster Ron Coomer last Friday!

  1. There were rumors that Taylor Swift was snuck past the paparazzi inside a huge case the other day…but it turns out that it was untrue.  What year was Taylor Swift born?
  2. Ryan Hurd’s new fiancée posted a picture on social media of her new hair color…which she calls blush and bashful.  Who was it?
  3. Country singers Sara Evans, Wyonna Judd, Jana Kramer and Kellie Pickler have all participated in this reality show dancing competition.  What show is it?
  4. This “God Made Girls” singer graduated high school in 2010….was on The Voice in 2012….and released her first studio album earlier this year.  Who is she?
  5. Some say it’s just a marketing ploy for his restaurant….but there’s talk that Kid Rock may run for the US Senate.  What state is Kid Rock from?

If you ever want to play, simply email Stylz and Roman at Mornings@US99.com for your chance!

BTW…here’s today’s answers:

  1. 1989
  2. Maren Morris
  3. Dancing With The Stars
  4. RaeLynn
  5. Michigan
