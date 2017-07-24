Toby Keith Opens Up After Drunk Driver Crashed Into His Family

Toby Keith has finally had some time to process a recent horrible car accident that he was involved in.

The singer, his daughter Krystal Keith and her family were on their way to see 4th of July fireworks when they were hit by a drunk driver.

Thankfully, everyone came out alive and relatively unscathed but that doesn’t take away from the severity of the accident or the issue.

Keith says the accident was bad but is grateful that the “car performed really well.”

“I looked at it after it was over, and technology is so good today, they make the front end of the car collapse to where it gives some,” he told Rare Country.

“Those airbags in that thing reacted really wonderful. [Krystal’s] airbag went from her head to the brake pedal, and then out the side to the door. She was kind of in a cocoon,” he explained. “The baby was behind her in the seat facing the other way, so she was kind of in the cocoon [too].”

“It’s good that they weren’t on the interstate, were probably only traveling 50 and had time to hit the brakes,” he added.

Krystal, who was in the car with her 21-month-old daughter, took to Instagram to thank fans for all their prayers.

Please, do NOT drink and drive. You’re not only putting yourself at risk but could take the life/lives of innocent drivers.