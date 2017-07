Losing or forgetting your wallet can really mess up a person’s day!

Roman forgot his on Friday before the Stylz and Roman broadcast at Wrigley Field.

No wallet meant no ID and they don’t usually let people into the Friendly Confines on their word!

How did he eventually get in?

Well, you’ll have to listen to the audio below to find out!

While you’re listening you’ll also hear how it seriously messed up a date he planned too!