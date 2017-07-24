WATCH: Brett Eldredge and Dog Edgar Make Fan Smile Backstage

Brett Eldredge and Edgar are country’s most dynamic duo.

So dynamic that sometimes, fans are more excited to meet the 4-legged pup than they are to meet the country star.

That was the case with Lili Andrews, a 6-year-old from New York, who met both Brett and Edgar backstage at a show.

In a video posted by the country singer, Brett led Lili to his pup who gave her a brief kiss.

Lili, who donned a t-shirt that read, “I love Edgar Eldredge” flashed a HUGE smile.

“Lily, your smile could change the world… @edgarboogie and I loved meeting you,” Brett wrote on Insta.

Lili, who was born as a premature baby at 25 weeks gestation weighing just 1.5 pounds.

Her mother, Kim Andrews, thanked Brett in the comments, “Brett you truly are amazing. You went above and beyond to make our little girls day!!!”

“The smile that you and Edgar put on her face is still there this morning. We cannot thank you enough.”

Edgar and Brett are the best, hands down.