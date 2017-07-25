BSB, FGL Joining Forces For Upcoming Episode of “CMT Crossroads”

Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line collaborations are unstoppable.

The groups, who are currently on a joint tour, will be joining forces for an upcoming episode of CMT Crossroads.

They’ll be performing never-before-heard renditions of each groups’ biggest hits on August 30th.

“Being such fans of each other, this is a really fun way for us to put our mark on our songs,” said BSB’s Brian Littrell. “It’s going to be a fun night with seven guys who really admire one another. I’m looking forward to what comes of it!”

“It’s been really cool to collaborate with BSB in so many different ways this year,” shares FGL’s Brian Kelley. “And to be able to take our friendship – and smooth new dance moves – up a notch with this full-blown concert together is going to be epic!”

If these new performances anything like joint performances of “I Want It That Way” and “God, Your Mama and Me” then we are all in.

Previous CMT Crossroads crossover performances included Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves, Alicia Keys and Maren Morris, Nick Jonas and Thomas Rhett and Luke Bryan with Jason Derulo.