Keith Urban Joins Singing Competition “Best.Cover.Ever”

July 25, 2017 2:13 PM
Filed Under: Keith Urban, Ryan Seacrest

American Idol might be getting a reboot but Keith Urban is looking for talent elsewhere.

The country star is jumping onto a different talent show that isn’t even on network TV.

Best.Cover.Ever, a original singing competition being produced by Ryan Seacrest, who actually just rejoined American Idol, lets artists challenge aspiring singers to perform covers of one of their original songs.

Winners win a chance to perform the duet with the superstar, which will premiere on Youtube.

“The internet is the ultimate vehicle for creative discovery,” Keith says in a statement. “It connects people, lets their talents be heard and sometimes produces stars. I’m really looking forward to seeing what happens – to hearing how people interpret my songs – and, fingers crossed, to find a killer duet partner.”

Other artists signing on include Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, BSB, Charlie Puth, Flo Rida and Jason Derulo.

You can submit now by uploading a video to Youtube performing a creative cover of the acceptable hits.

More info can be found here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it
This Luke Bryan Video Will Make Your Day

Listen Live