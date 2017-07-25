Keith Urban Joins Singing Competition “Best.Cover.Ever”

American Idol might be getting a reboot but Keith Urban is looking for talent elsewhere.
The country star is jumping onto a different talent show that isn’t even on network TV.
Best.Cover.Ever, a original singing competition being produced by Ryan Seacrest, who actually just rejoined American Idol, lets artists challenge aspiring singers to perform covers of one of their original songs.
Winners win a chance to perform the duet with the superstar, which will premiere on Youtube.
“The internet is the ultimate vehicle for creative discovery,” Keith says in a statement. “It connects people, lets their talents be heard and sometimes produces stars. I’m really looking forward to seeing what happens – to hearing how people interpret my songs – and, fingers crossed, to find a killer duet partner.”
Other artists signing on include Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, BSB, Charlie Puth, Flo Rida and Jason Derulo.
You can submit now by uploading a video to Youtube performing a creative cover of the acceptable hits.
More info can be found here.