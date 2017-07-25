Keith Urban Joins Singing Competition “Best.Cover.Ever”

American Idol might be getting a reboot but Keith Urban is looking for talent elsewhere.

The country star is jumping onto a different talent show that isn’t even on network TV.

Best.Cover.Ever, a original singing competition being produced by Ryan Seacrest, who actually just rejoined American Idol, lets artists challenge aspiring singers to perform covers of one of their original songs.

Winners win a chance to perform the duet with the superstar, which will premiere on Youtube.

Submit your #BestCoverEver of “Somewhere in My Car” for the chance to perform WITH Keith! 🎤 Details: https://t.co/yvq77w20aK pic.twitter.com/eiebrT7fbV — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) July 19, 2017

“The internet is the ultimate vehicle for creative discovery,” Keith says in a statement. “It connects people, lets their talents be heard and sometimes produces stars. I’m really looking forward to seeing what happens – to hearing how people interpret my songs – and, fingers crossed, to find a killer duet partner.”

Other artists signing on include Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, BSB, Charlie Puth, Flo Rida and Jason Derulo.

You can submit now by uploading a video to Youtube performing a creative cover of the acceptable hits.

More info can be found here.