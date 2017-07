It takes a lot of hard work and discipline to stay in the shape that Carrie Underwood does.

But how do you do that when you’re juggling a music career, other business ventures as well as being a Mom?

Becca, our Nashville Know-It-All has all the details!

She was also hanging out with Thomas Rhett yesterday and found out what changes there’s been in his adopted daughter Will since she arrived here from Uganda a couple of months ago!