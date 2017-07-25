Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Kris From Romeoville

July 25, 2017 7:58 AM
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images )

Who took on Roman this morning?

How about Kris from Romeoville!

  1. A video of Shaquille O’Neil lip-synching “Blown Away” while wearing a blonde wig has gone viral.  Who sings that song?
  2. Kelsea Ballerini says she’s going to take a break from this social media platform after calling out some haters for their uncivil tone.  What social media platform…and its limited # of characters…was it?
  3. Kasey Musgraves visited the theme park that Dolly Parton owns in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee for her bachelorette party.  What is it called?
  4. Jay DeMarcus isn’t just part of a musical group….he’s also a movie producer now!  He’ll be producing the upcoming film All Shook Up.  What group is Demarcus a part of?
  5. Lee Brice has three children.  How many of each does he have?

Here’s today’s answers:

  1. Carrie Underwood
  2. Twitter
  3. Dollywood
  4. Rascal Flatts
  5. Two boys and one girl

 

