Taco Bell & Lyft Team Up For “Taco Mode” Drive-Thru Option

Taco-mode = ON!

Have you ever found yourself taking a Lyft and wishing you could add a pit stop at Taco Bell? Apparently, your not alone.

Lyft and Taco Bell decided to partner up and offer a new option for riders.

When customers select “Taco Mode” they receive a a custom menu, a taco-themed car and a free taco when they make their “ride-thru” stop at a nearby Taco Bell.

Seriously, who would ever pass up on an offer this good?

The new feature is being tested in Orange County, California and if successful, roll out nationwide by 2018.

Don’t let us down OC… our taco-ride share future depends on you!