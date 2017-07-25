This 88-Year-Old Grabbed Luke Bryan’s Butt & He Liked It

Women love when Luke Bryan shakes it for them… even 80-year-old women.

Frances Stanaway, an 88-year-old who is fighting a terminal illness, was gifted the chance of meeting the superstar before his show at the Sprint Center.

Now before we go on, we have to preface and say that this wasn’t just any old meet and greet – it was special.

Luke, who says he usually has a “no butt touching” policy bent the rules for Frances because she was wearing a “Shake it for me, Luke” t-shirt.

RELATED: Luke Bryan Meets, Dedicates Song to 9-Year-Old Fan Battling Cancer

Crossroads Hospice posted their photo online and Frances can be seen smiling while holding his butt.

Bryan seems pleased, making an innocent “oops” face to the camera.

O my gosh I love this😂😂❤❤😍😍 lucky lady! #teamluke #lukebryan #hfetour A post shared by 8/26/15&10/1/16😍😍 (@luke_bryan_fan_2013) on Jul 21, 2017 at 7:36pm PDT

“This is probably the most excited she’s been for six or seven months,” her son Vincent Sokolaski tells Kansas City’s KSHB. “We’re excited for her because she used to love country so much before she went to the nursing home. She doesn’t get to experience it much more,” adds daughter-in-law Linda Sokolaski.

When asked if she thinks Bryan is a handsome hunk, Frances replied, “Oh heaven yes!”

For what it’s worth, we agree.

This seems like the right time to sing this…. Oh My God Frances, Look at His BUTT!