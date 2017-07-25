What’s Trending: CMT Announces It’s Latest Crossroads Combination

CMT usually partners up some unique groups for their “Crossroads” specials.

The one scheduled for August 30th is no exception!

It’ll be Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys!

But if you want to see a preview of that combo, don’t forget that FGL and BSB are performing together at Wrigley Field on August 12th!

Also…

If you’re a Cubs fan….this hurts.

If you’re a White Sox fan…you’re really happy this morning!

The Sox beat the North Siders in the first game of the Crosstown Classic yesterday.

Both teams face off at Wrigley again later today before the rivalry moves to the South Side on Wednesday and Thursday!