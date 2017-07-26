Watch Kelsea Ballerini’s Goofy Charades Striptease

By Abby Hassler

Kelsea Ballerini isn’t your average country singer. Not only does she have some killer chops, but she stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night (July 25), where she pretended to strip during a game of charades.

Ballerini was paired with actor Matt Bomer against actress Jessica Biel and Fallon. Though she missed Bomer’s difficult hints for “Genie in a Bottle,” she stole the show during her imaginary strip tease for her interpretation of Magic Mike.

I don’t know what strip club you go to,” Fallon joked about her shy performance.

Watch the video below.