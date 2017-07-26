Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Janie From Elgin

Janie was wide awake and ready to play Roman in the College of Country Knowledge!

She’s from Elgin, which is where Roman is from as well!

Not sure if that helped her or not! LOL!

But you don’t have to be from Elgin to play! Just email Stylz and Roman at Mornings@Us99.com!

“That’s My Kind Of Night” is by this singer….who is married to his college sweetheart, Caroline Boyer….who he met when both were going to Georgia Southern University. Who is he? Miranda Lambert posted a love note of sorts on Instagram about her boyfriend for his birthday. Who is Lambert dating? Jake Owen was once busted at a college party at Florida State University while dressed as this character. What character was it? A Texas couple got engaged at a recent Garth Brooks concert and when the singer found out about it….he offered to do what for them? Bret Eldredge says he wants to act…but has no desire to do a reality show. Eldredge was born in Paris….but not the one in France. Where is the Paris he is from at?