Yesterday Roman revealed that he wouldn’t be able to ever date a Cubs fan.

But Cubs and Sox fans often do date…..and even marry!

Stylz and Roman spoke with a couple at yesterday’s game at Wrigley Field that are in a North Side/South Side relationship!

They also spoke with a woman who married….and divorced…a Sox fan.

She’s a Cubs fan and says that they’re still friends….but only during the off season!