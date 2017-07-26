Tracy Spiridakos Upped to ‘Chicago P.D’ Series Regular Amidst Sophia Bush Exit

The loss of Det. Erin Lindsay on Chicago P.D this fall doesn’t necessarily mean a cut back on girl power.

Tracy Spiridakos, who guest-starred as Det. Hailey Upton during season 4, will be joining Marina Squerciati’s Kim Burgess in the male-dominated Chicago unit come September.

Spiridakos was promoted to series regular following Sophia Bush’s exit.

She was first introduced as a member of the robbery homicide unit who butted heads with Voight and eventually earned herself a temporary spot on the squad during Burgess’ leave of absence. (Squerciati was on maternity leave at the time.)

Saying goodbye to Bush won’t come easy; she’s one of the strongest core characters on the series. But as faithful fans, we have to believe the writers will give her character the proper sendoff and some closure on her relationship with Halstead.

On the bright side, Jon Seda will be returning to the show as a series regular.

Seda’s Det. Antonio Dawson will waltz back to the precinct after his short lived stint as DA on Chicago Justice, which was cancelled after 1 season.

Wonder what his excuse will be? Did he simply just miss the thrills of catching the bad guys?

Chicago P.D returns with a slightly revamped cast on Wednesday, Sept. 27.