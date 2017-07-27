Hold the Pumpkin Spice Lattes – Fall 2017 is Going to Be Unusually Warm

Don’t start ordering your pumpkin spice lattes just yet because we’re gearing up for a warm fall. Well, unless you plan on getting it iced – then order away.

The Weather Channel is saying that fall is going to be hotter than average this year, with warm temps heading into November.

The East Coast, South and Midwest can all expect warmer than average weather which means you that you can skip out on wearing hoodies, UGGs and other basic attire to the pumpkin patch.

Temperatures for many this fall will be near or above average. We break down each month individually here: https://t.co/dWaZFUzwpp pic.twitter.com/nNEz5d8y62 — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) July 17, 2017

Summer-lovers are probably stoked about the heat-up but it is a little concerning because of this little thing we like to call global warming.

This past January, was the warmest its been in 125,000 years with temps in 2016 being 1.69 degrees above average.

Deke Arndt, chief of the monitoring branch of the United States National Centers for Environmental Information, explained that 2017 is on it’s way to being the second-hottest year on record, with 2016 taking the lead.

And too much heat can actually be deadly and even a cause of wild fires.

We definitely hope none of that happens and a warmer October and November simply means that we’ll be able to get some extra mileage out of our summer clothes.