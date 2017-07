Did you know that Brett Eldredge’s dog has 60,000 followers on Instagram?

Yes, that many people follow his dogm who goes by the name of Edgar!

Becca, our Nashville Know-It-All talked with Brett about his dog’s new found celebrity and what fans are bringing him at shows!

So just how is this pooch handling the fame?

Becca talked to Brett about that too!

You can find out what he (Brett, not the dog LOL!) in the audio below…

I guess being a celebrity dog can be ruff!