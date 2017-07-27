Our favorite photos of Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

July 27, 2017 1:47 PM By Kimmie Caruba
Filed Under: country couple, Engaged, Love, Maren Morris, pohotos, Ryan Hurd

From Thomas Rhett & Lauren, to Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, we’ve been blessed with some pretty phenomenal country couples. One of latest to get engaged — that we’re completely obsessed with — is the power couple, Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd. Here are some of our *favorite* pictures of the two!!

We think the expressions of the fans say it all.

We can’t forget about their adorable engagement announcement.

How “it” happened:

A REALLY good looking couple if we’ve ever seen one!

They clean up pretty nice too 😉

Their sketched-selves are adorable too

And the way they look at each other


She's ALWAYS smiling when she's with him.

🙂

Did we mention they have a wonderful appetite too? Our kinda people.

We've said it before, we'll say it again — they clean up SO NICELY

Cuties

There is TRUTH to #LoveInABar

A couple that laughs together stays together

Comfort is in your arms!

They've got a special style that has us obsessed!

Their sense of humor though!!!

Taking on the world together

To many more images of love!

More from Kimmie Caruba
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live