Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Bridget From The South Side

Roman’s College of Country Knowledge is pretty simple:

Five questions! Whoever gets more right wins!

Today’s contestant was Bridget from the South Side!

Did this White Sox fan beat Roman, the Cubs fan?

Todays Questions:

This “Legends” singer says she’s using the same wedding planner that Carrie Underwood did to plan her upcoming nuptials. What singer is it? Kip Moore stopped a fan from taking a selfie with him when he realized she was trying to use the filter that makes you look like a giraffe. What social media platform was the fan using? This artist will wrap up the North American leg of his current tour this December and then is expected to do some international dates as well. He’s been on tour nearly three years….who is he? Ryan Seacrest has officially signed on for the reboot of this reality series….which kicked off the careers of artists like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Kellie Pickler and Scotty McCreery. What show is it? This “Small Town Boy” singer actually gave up playing guitar when he was about 9 years old…but started playing again when he was around 15. Who is he?