The Cubs Won the World Series 9 Months Ago & Now Chicago Has a BABY BOOM!

The Cubs won the World Series 38 weeks ago, today.

Babies are usually born 38 weeks (91/2 months) after conception.

If you do the math, you’ll realize that the Cubs weren’t the only ones scoring that night.

Hospitals are preparing for what we can call a “championship baby boom.”

It was originally teased that come July, the frustration of a 108-year-old curse would result in a baby boom and it seems predictions were right on track.

Babies named Theo, Wrigley, Clark and Addison are being born left and right!

These World Championship babies were given newborn fan club memberships and now have no choice but to be fans for life.

After all, their birth is a “miracle” just like that Cubs victory!