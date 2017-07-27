TOPIC: What’s The Craziest Thing Someone’s Said In A Job Interview?

Job interviews can be pretty nerve racking!

No matter how much you prepare, what you want to say and what comes out of your mouth can be two different things!

Stylz and Roman were joking around with Becca, the Nashville Know-It-All, this morning about what she said when they were interviewing her for the job!

Stylz says he once wore a purple suit to a job interview, which I’m not sure is better or worse!

But this kind of thing happens more often than you think and sometimes it’s not what you say…but what you do….

Take a listen to find out what we mean…

