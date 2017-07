So the Chicago Cubs World Series victory was a little over nine months ago…

What does that mean?

Well, if you believe a lot of the local hospitals, it means a Chicago Cubs World Series baby boom!

Guess some people have a different way of celebrating a 108 years of frustration finally ending!

Also…

Would you ever wear a piece of jewelry worth over $150 Grand while you were jet skiing?

Find out what professional athlete did…and no it didn’t end well!