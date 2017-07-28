TOPIC: Are You Or Your Children Named After Famous Athletes?

July 28, 2017 7:00 AM
Did you know that Stylz, whose real first name is Doug, was named after a Chicago Bears legend?

Yep, Stylz Dad was a huge fan of the late former Chicago Bear’s great Doug Buffone!

Hence, the Doug name!

But he’s not the only one that’s named there kids after some Chicago sports related.

Stylz and Roman talked to a guy named Aaron who named his daughter after the cross streets near Wrigley Field.

He also wanted to name his twin son and daughter after a Chicago Bears legend….but his wife wouldn’t go for it.

