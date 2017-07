Doesn’t George Clooney always make the top of these lists?

Scientists have used computer generated digitally mapping to figure out the best looking celebs out there.

George Clooney topped the list, but some other interesting people made the list!

Stylz and Roman also recap this past week’s Crosstown Classic!

Jill, who usually does traffic for Stylz and Roman and is a Sox fan, wasn’t in today.

Coincidence? We’re not so sure! LOL!