Cubs Present Steve Bartman with Personalized 2016 World Series Champions Ring!

Earlier today, the Cubs hosted Steve Bartman at Wrigley Field for the first time since the infamous October 2003 night when he tipped a foul ball in the National Championship Series … you know the rest.

In a gesture that makes me so happy as a fan of sports and healing and the power of an apology, the Cubs had a special 2016 World Series Champions ring made just for him. After Tom Ricketts & Theo Epstein & Crane Kenney presented the gift, Bartman received a personal tour of the facilities & all the updates since he was last there.

#Cubs give Steve Bartman a 2016 World Series ring. A post shared by Patrick Mooney (@patrick.j.mooney) on Jul 31, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

The Cubs’ official statement:

“On behalf of the entire Chicago Cubs organization, we are honored to present a 2016 World Series championship ring to Mr. Steve Bartman,” the Cubs said in a statement. “We hope this provides closure on an unfortunate chapter of the story that has perpetuated throughout our quest to win a long-awaited World Series. While no gesture can fully lift the public burden he has endured for more than a decade, we felt it was important Steve knows he has been and continues to be fully embraced by this organization. After all he has sacrificed, we are proud to recognize Steve Bartman with this gift today.”