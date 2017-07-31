Lady Antebellum’s Pen Song for “Spongebob Squarepants” Broadway Musical

July 31, 2017 2:34 PM
Filed Under: Lady Antebellum, spongebob sqaurepants
Lady Antebellum- Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Churchill Downs; SpongeBob: Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Lady Antebellum.

The country trio have lent their voices to the new Broadway show, The Spongebob Musical. 

Lady A wrote an original single titled “Chop to the Top” for the show, which appears during a scene where Spongebob and Sandy climb a mountain.

The musical stars all of Nickelodeons’ heroines as they save Bikini Bottom from grave dangers.

It’s set to open at the Palace Theatre in New York on Dec. 4.

Before it’s big opening at the Palace Theater in New York on Dec, the musical hit Chicago and ran through July 10th at the Oriental Theatre.

Other artists who will have songs featured include Steven Tyler, Sara Bareilles, John Legend, the late David Bowie and Cyndi Lauper.

 

