Nashville Know-It-All: Why You Shouldn't Expect A New Sam Hunt Album Anytime Soon!

July 31, 2017 7:25 AM
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

If you’re expecting a new Sam Hunt album soon, this news might disappoint you.

Becca, our Nashville Know It All has all the inside scoop on why the newly married Hunt is taking it easy when it comes to a new album.

So what will the follow up to “Body Like A Back Road” be?

Guess we’ll have to wait and find out!

Also…

Billy Currington is an avid surfer and told Becca about his dream spot to catch some waves!

Where is it?

Well, it’s no where near here!

In fact, it’s not even in the US!

Find out from our Nashville Know-It-All in the audio below!

