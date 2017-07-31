Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Lupe From Midlothian

Lupe from Midlothian was hoping to give Roman his 19th loss in Roman’s College of Country Knowledge.

She did well, but did she do well enough to take down Roman in the College of Country Knowledge?

If you think that you’ve got what it takes email Mornings@US99.com for your chance to play!

Miranda Lambert must be a fan of these books….because her latest song is named after this character from The Wizard of Oz. Which one is it? This singer, along with Lionel Richie and Charlie Puth, are rumored to be in consideration for roles as judges on the reboot of American Idol next year. Who is it? Thomas Rhett says that his wife normally loves this sweet treat but her cravings for it have intensified now that she’s pregnant. What is it? Chicago area hospitals say there’s been a baby boom nine months after the Cubs World Series win. What Paris, Illinois born singer is a huge fan of the team? This “Middle of a Memory” singer went to college with Luke Bryan and was even in the same fraternity as him. Who is it?