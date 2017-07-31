The 4-1-1 on Lollapalooza 2017, Including DRINK SPECIALS

It seems like summer just started but suddenly, Lollapalooza weekend is upon us!

For me, Lolla has always marked the beginning of the end when it comes to summer so it’s a bit bittersweet but with 4-days of non-stop music, food and fun exploding onto the city, it’s always the perfect send off.

So a little 4-1-1 on the biggest event in the Chi….

Where is Lollapalooza?

Lollapalooza takes place in Grant Park in downtown Chicago. There are two entrances attendees may use: the main gate is at Congress Parkway and Michigan Avenue or the secondary entrance at Columbus Drive and Jackson Drive.

How do I get to Lollapalooza?

Avoid driving. Seriously, there will be 100,000 people ascending onto the city each day. Parking will be a hassle, traffic will be even worse. We recommend taking public transportation. The CTA’s Brown, Pink, Orange or Purple Lines take you to Harold Washington Library while the Blue and Red Line to Jackson. You can also use the 1, 3, 4, 7, 26, 28, 126, 132 and 147 busses. You can also take the Metra Electric line to Millennium Station, just North of Grant Park.

What Do I Eat At Lolla?

Tons of food and drink options will be available INSIDE the fest. (See here.)

For those who won’t be attending or simply want a break from all the craziness, here are a few local bars offering specials that you should definitely take advantage of:

1. Southwater Kitchen – They’re catering to thirsty festival-goers by offering $5 draft craft beers from Thurs-Sun. Patrons must be wearing Lolla wristbands of the deal. South Water Kitchen’s draft selection, regularly ranging from $8-$9, includes eight hand-selected craft brews, such as Stone Brewing’s “Tangerine Express IPA,” 3 Floyds’ “Alpha King” and more.www.southwaterkitchen.com. Limit two per person/no purchase necessary.

2. Emproium Arcade Bar Logan Square – They’ll be hosting a Run the Jewel’s themed pop up bar in honor of their performance at Lolla. The pop up will be one of the few places to try the latest version of the Stay Golf IPA, a Run the Jewels-inspired beer that is being brewed by Chicago’s own Pipeworks Brewing in collaboration with Brooklyn’s Interboro Brewing. Get more info HERE!