So when you think of stage diving, a country concert isn’t the first place you’d think that would happen!

Then again, Dierks Bentley doesn’t play by the rules!

He talked to Stylz and Roman about a recent stage dive he did during a show (as well as getting touched in weird places by fans in the process!)

Dierks may have also given out his room number at the hotel he was staying in too!

Stylz and Roman also chat with him about his love for the military, touring with his buddies and more.