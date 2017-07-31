WATCH: Sheryl Crow Hilariously Addresses Kid Rock’s Senate Run with a Song

By now you probably know that Kid Rock is planning a bid for the U.S Senate.

Sheryl Crow decided to have a little fun with it and wrote a comical song, teasing her longtime friend about it.

It all started when one Twitter user commented that she must be “rolling in her grave” at the news of his candidacy.

Crow responded with a track titled “Dude, I’m Still Alive” and recorded a video of her singing the song, which she later shared to Facebook.

Check it out:

Kid Rock revealed he is interested in representing his home state of Michigan earlier last month.

Even more surprising –  a new study from Delphi Analytica shows the musician with a slight edge over incumbent Democrat Debbie Stabenow.

Of those surveyed, thirty percent said they would vote for Rock, while twenty-six percent said they would vote for Stabenow. Forty-four percent of respondents were still undecided this early on.

Read Kid Rock’s statement about “democrats shattin in their pantaloons” HERE!

 

