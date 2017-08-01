AUDIO: Michael Ray Ask Stylz & Roman For Advice On Throwing Out The First Pitch!

If you’re headed to the Cubs game tonight, you might see a familiar face.

Michael Ray, the guy behind hits like “Kiss You In The Morning” and “Think A Little Less” is throwing out the first pitch at tonight’s game!

So who does he go to for advice on what to do and expect?

Well, Stylz and Roman, of course!

Michael admitted to the guys during the interview that he was as nervous for this as he was stepping on to the Opry stage for the first time.

To help him out, Stylz and Roman asked their listeners to give him some advice on how to calm your nerves!