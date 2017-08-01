CONCERT WEBCAST: Watch James Barker Band LIVE from US*99 HERE

AUDIO: Michael Ray Ask Stylz & Roman For Advice On Throwing Out The First Pitch!

August 1, 2017 7:08 AM
Filed Under: baseball, chicago cubs, First Pitch, Grand Ole Opry, Michael Ray, MLB, naked, nervous

If you’re headed to the Cubs game tonight, you might see a familiar face.

Michael Ray, the guy behind hits like “Kiss You In The Morning” and “Think A Little Less” is throwing out the first pitch at tonight’s game!

So who does he go to for advice on what to do and expect?

Well, Stylz and Roman, of course!

Michael admitted to the guys during the interview that he was as nervous for this as he was stepping on to the Opry stage for the first time.

To help him out, Stylz and Roman asked their listeners to give him some advice on how to calm your nerves!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live